Indore: Man Held For Alleged Rape

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman accompanying his colleague in a city hotel on Sunday. The victim was called on the pretext of business meeting. Another accused is on the run and police are searching for him.

According to the police, a 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint at women’s police station stating that she used to work in an office of a property dealer where two accused named Manoj and Sanjay also work. On December 17 last year, the accused took the victim to a city hotel on pretext of going to a meeting where they forcibly had physical relationship with her. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the accused and initiated a probe. The police searched for the accused and arrested one Manoj. The other accused Sanjay is on the run till filing this report and police are searching for him.

Domestic help booked for theft

Palasia police registered a case against a domestic help for stealing a gold plated diamond ring worth Rs 20 lakh from his owner’s house. The incident occurred between January 8 and January 11. According to the police, one Sushma Chaudhary (70), a resident of Manish Puri, lodged a complaint at the police station stating that she had kept her gold plated diamond ring worth around Rs 20 lakh in an almirah of her house on January 8.

When she checked her ring on January 11, it was not found in the almirah. She suspected that her domestic help Ravi Prabhari, a resident of Khandwa, had stolen her ring. The police registered a case against the accused under section 381 of the IPC and initiated a probe into the case.