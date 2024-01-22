Ram Temple Consecration LIVE Streaming: Where And How To Watch Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Online

Ram Temple Ayodhya is all decked up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. | PTI

Ayodhya: Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya will take place on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and several other dignitaries. The event will be steaming live on various platforms.

The consecration ceremony will begin from 10 am with the Mangal Dhwani where unique instruments from different parts of the country will be played. The Live telecast of the event will begin from 11 am and will continue till the end of the programme.

Doordarshan will broadcast the programme live on its channel while it will also be available online on the YouTube channel of the broadcaster. The live streaming of Ram Temple consecration will be available for the global audience also. You can watch the live streaming of the ceremony on the link below.

Various state governments have declared holiday on Monday to enable people watch the proceedings live. Central government employees were given half day leave to watch the proceedings. Some companies like Reliance group have also declared holiday on Monday for its employees.

Programmes have been organised across India to mark the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to light diya on Monday to celebrate the day. Special firecracker licenses were given in various states to enable people buy firecrackers to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration on Monday.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been decorated with flowers for the Pran Pratishtha programme. Prime Minister Modi who observed strict rituals as part of the programme, will interact with the workers involved in the construction of the temple.