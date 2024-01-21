Ram Temple Consecration: Ayodhya's Mani Parvat, Which Sheltered Kar Sevaks In 1992, Prepares 1.3 Million Laddoos As 'Maha Prasad'

Mani Parvat, the historic site that once served as a shelter for kar sevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi struggle, has transformed into a bustling hub for the production of laddoos ahead of the much-anticipated Consecration Day of the Ram Temple. Located on the second floor of a building in Mani Parvat, the area is abuzz with activity as hundreds and thousands of specially crafted laddoos are being prepared daily to be offered to Ram Lalla on the temple's inauguration day.

Mani Parvat become epicentre of meticulous preparation

Managed by the revered Maniram Das Chawni, a prominent temple that played a pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation alongside Karsevakpuram, Mani Parvat has become the epicentre of the meticulous preparation for the grand event.

Dedicated workers are engaged in various processes, including cooking, filling the laddoos into specially designed steel boxes labelled for the consecration ceremony, packing them into bags, and making room for a fresh batch. The entire operation is in progress around the clock and is expected to continue until February.

1.3 million 'maha prasad' in the making

Virender Kumar, a retired government employee of the Bihar assembly and one of the many volunteers from Deoraha Baba, shares, “We plan to make over 1.3 million special laddoos that will be packed in resilient steel boxes. These will be distributed to VIPs after the consecration ceremony and later among the masses, including those at the borders and among the soldiers across the country. This is our 'maha prasad' (mega offering).” Narayan Das, the Vindhyachal-based disciple of Deoraha Baba overseeing the preparations, adds that these special laddoos, made without a drop of water, have a prolonged shelf life of six months or more.

Inside the Mani Ram Das Chawni, Mahant Nritya Gopal, the head of the temple and chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is actively involved in the preparations. Kamal Nayan Das, the deputy often referred to as 'chotey Maharaj,' speaks on behalf of Mahant Nritya Gopal, highlighting the multifaceted contributions of the Chawni.

"We are contributing in our own way by providing residential spaces for sadhus, organizing community feasts for the masses, and operating a hospital," he states, emphasizing the ongoing commitment of the Chawni to the service of the community.