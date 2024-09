Kanga League: Deepak Singh Sparkles With Seven Wicket Haul For Young Men's CC

Young Men’s CC’s (Vasai) medium pacer Deepak Singh proved too hot for the Blue Star CC batters as he claimed 7 wickets for 23 runs from 15.1 overs, which inspired his team to secure a win on the first innings lead in a Division ‘G’ match of the Dr. H. D. Kanga Cricket League, played at the Central Railway ground, Dadar on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Blue Star batsmen found the going tough in the middle and they lost wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for 89 runs in 44.1 overs. Omkar Chettiar 29 runs and Vansh Akbari 27 runs were only two batters to stay long at the wicket.

In response, Young Mens CC declared the innings at 100 for 5 in 28 overs. Opening bat Omkar Mainkar top-scored with 27 runs. Small contributions from Amey Agashe (17), Vinish Philips (16) and Darshan Sharma (14) lifted the innings. Blue Star bowlers Gopendra Bohara (3/21) and Sangram Shirke (2/14) tried to put up a fight.

Brief scores - Division G: Blue Star CC 89 all out, 44.2 overs (Omkar Chettiar 29, Vansh Akbari 27; Deepak Singh 7/23) Vs Young Mens CC, Vasai 100 for 5 decl, 28 overs (Omkar Mainkar 27; Gopendra Bohara 3/21, Sangram Shirke 2/14). Young Mens CC won on 1st innings lead.

Bombay Union SC 78 all out, 28.3 overs (Vishweshwar Singh 3/16, Jayshal Wadiyal 3/18, Sachin Sanghvi 2/15, Santosh Chavhan 2/19) & 56 for 3, 16 overs (Aditya Parulekar 24, Chinmay Mohite 22) Vs Shree Lad Club 56 all out, 26.4 overs (Abhishek Pandey 6/18, Amit Gavande 3/6). Bombay Union SC won on 1st innings lead.

Young Star Marine Drive 135 all out, 46 over (Amey Lad 62, Deepak Bandgar 26; Pankaj Kori 3/21, Siddhesh Kinalekar 3/35, Prakash Solanki 2/29) Vs Gaud Union SC 121 for 9, 30.5 overs Mangesh Vaity 39, Sagar Muley 25; Kiran Bobade 4/51, Sameer Vengurlekar 3/29, Bharat Major 2/25). Match draw.

Vile Parle SC 136 for 8, 59 overs (Mihir Pasad 50, Rohnil Nandu 32; Rupin Desai 3/23, Amar Kasare 2/19) Vs Sportsmen CC,Vasai 130 for 6, 26 overs (Yuvang Shah 49, Tejas Mankar 22; Mihir Pasad 3/40). Match drawn.

Hind Sevak CC 152 all out, 38.3 overs (Krunal Nar 47, Aniket Parihar 31; Vishal Dhagaonkar 3/37, Sagar Mimrot 2/26, Girish Kocharekar 2/27) Vs Souvenier CC 72 all out, 27 overs (Tanveer Chauhan 26; Purushottam Khandebharad 5/33, Mandar Garude 3/11) & follow on 41 for 3, 14 overs. Hind Sevak CC won on 1st innings lead.

Gamdevi Cricketers 65 all out, 35.3 overs (Om Bhabal 3/22, Atharva Kirve 2/9, Varun Panchal 2/10) & 61 for 7, 21 overs (Varun Panchal 3/23, Om Bhabal 2/10) VS Sunrise SCA 114 for 5 decl, 26 overs (Deveshu Desale 64, Yash Kadam 33; Aditya Songhare 3/23). Sunrise SCA won on 1st innings lead.

Worli CC 126 all out, 45.3 overs (Amit Patil 60; Kiran Davane 4/17, Shreenesh Shah 4/35) Vs Our Own Club 85 for 7 (37 overs (Soham Mulekar 33, Vikas Jaiswal 25; Sandeep Gupta 3/9, Harshit Jain 3/11). Match drawn.

Division H: United Cricketers Club Association 102 all out, 50.1 overs (Nitin Parmar 57; Brijesh Gharat 4/32, Musaddique Shaikh 2/13) Vs Garware Club House 119 for 5, 31.5 overs (Vaibhav Chandekar 34, Pranay Patil 33; Vaibhav Sawant 2/20). Garware Club House won in 1st innings lead.

Sportsfield CC 129 all out, 33.4 overs (Bhavik Patel 38, Siddharth Ghule 33; Kaushik More 6/40, Swapnil Pawar 2/25, Yogesh Malusare 2/34) Vs Bandra Gymkhana 39 all out, 31.5 overs (Bhavik Patel 6/18, Rajas Raut 4/7) & follow on 63 for 1, 14 overs (Kaushal Shirsat 41). Sportsfield won on 1st innings lead.

Aarey CC 121 all out, 37 overs (Chitanya Bhoir 33, Chirag Paghdhare 28; Vaishnav Sail 4/24, Shreyas Tandel 2/36) & 101 for 1 (Akshad Redekar 67) Vs Paramount CC 94 all out, 31.1 overs (Tejas Nawale 25, Azim Khan 22, Dipesh Golam 21; Chaitanya Bhoir 4/17, Padmanabhan Mudliar 4/46, Akshad Redekar 2/12). Aarey CC won on 1st innings lead.

Modern CC 88 all out, 36 overs (Ravi Vishwakarma 26; Prasad Rahate 5/19, Dhaval Panchal 5/40) & 22 for 4, 10.5 overs (Anurag Pandey 2/10, Prasad Rahate 2/12) Vs Jolly Brothers SC 90 for 6 decl, 36 overs (Harshal Padwal 26, Omkar Rilkar 20; Shaikh Ahmed 4/32). Jolly Brothers won on 1st innings lead.

Mohan CC 150 for 6 decl, 35 overs (Rohit Sawant 82, Rohit Sahu 22; Soham Suryavanshi 2/31, Sairaj Nair 2/36) & 11 for 2, 7 overs (Sairaj Nair 2/7) Vs Bengal Club 79 for 9, 31.5 overs (Sarvesh Shiralkar 26; Rohit Sawant 5/43). Mohan CC won on 1st innings lead.

Sangam SC 73 all out, 38 overs ( & 11 for 2 VS Dashing SC 100 for 5 decl, 31.2 overs (Tanish Save 4/21, Saurabh Tiwari 3/19, Nischay Arora 3/20). Dashing SC won on 1st innings lead.