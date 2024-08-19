Kanga League: Abhishek Pandey Scalps 6/18 As Bombay Union Beat Blue Star CC

Left-arm spinner Abhishek Pandey impressive bowling (6/18) helped Bombay Union CC record a win against Blue Star CC on the basis of the first innings lead in a ‘G’ Division match of the Dr. H.D. Kanga League 2024-2025 cricket tournament, played at the Govt Law College ground, Oval Maidan on Sunday.

Electing to field first, Bombay Union inspired by Pandey dismissed Blue Star for a paltry 43 runs in 32 overs in the first innings. Vansh Akbari was the lone Blue Star batter to score 31 runs. In reply, Bombay Union declared their innings at 46 for 4 in 20 overs after taking a crucial 3-run first innings lead, which sealed their win and the three points.

In an ‘H’ Division match Dashing SC scored a win against Mohan CC by taking the first innings lead. Sent in to bat, Dashing CC were bowled out for 82 runs in 34.5 overs. Middle order bat Durgesh Yadav top-scored with 44 runs, while Mohan CC’s medium pacer Suraj Sharma took (5/12) and left-arm spinner Durvesh Patil (2/21) got the wickets.

Dashing SC bowlers did well to bowl out Mohan CC for just 73 run in 27.1 overs and claim the first innings lead to secure their win.

Brief scores: Navi Mumbai SA 68 all out, 21.1 overs (Sachin More 4/19) Vs Rajasthan SC 71 for 5 decl, 19.2 overs. Rajasthan SC won on 1st innings lead.

New Amrut CC 57 all out & 40 all out Vs KRP XI CC 84 for 9 decl. KRP XI CC won on 1st innings lead.

Dashing SC 82 all out, 34.5 overs (Durgesh Yadav 44; Suraj Sharma 5/12, Durvesh Patil 2/21) & 18 for 4 decl, 12.5 overs Vs Mohan CC 73 all out, 27.1 overs (Prithvi Khakar 40; Saurabh Tiwari 5/20, Tanish Save 2/21, Nishchay Arora 2/24). Dashing SC won on 1st innings lead.

Blue Star CC 43 all out, 32 overs (Vansh Akbari 31; Abhishek Pandey 6/18, Aniket Juvekar 2/2) & 12 for no loss, 6 overs Vs Bombay Union CC 46 for 4 decl, 20 overs (Miund Gharat 17*; Nikunj Tank 2/11, Omkar Chettiar 2/13). Bombay Union CC won on 1st innings lead.

Gamdevi Cricketers 135 for 6 decl, 47 overs (Devansh Trivedi 67) Vs Vile Parle CC 54 for 5, 21 overs. Match draw.

Bandra Gymkhana 108 all out, 47 overs & 45 for no loss decl Vs Paramount CC 70 all out, 19 overs & 16 for 1, 3 overs. Bandra Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.