Dr HD Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament 2024: Paramount CC, Dashing SC Claim Group A & B Titles

Paramount Cricket Club emerged champions defeating Merry Youngsters by three wickets in the Group-A final of the Dr. H.D. Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament 2024, organized by Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Merry Youngsters were restricted to a low total of 137 all out in 44 overs. Number bat Akash Patil top-scored with 45 runs (63-balls, 4x4) and Tejas S. scored 30 runs. Paramount CC off-spinner Aniket Kshirsagar was the star bowler picking 4 wickets for 29 while left-arm spinners Ajeetkumar Kalwar 3 for 25 and Shreyas Tandel 2 for 24 claimed the other wickets.

In reply, Paramount CC comfortably chased the target reaching 138 runs for seven wickets in 36.1 overs. Number three batsman Swapnil Patil smashed a half century 53 run (62-balls, 6x4,1x6) to steer Paramount home with plenty to spare. Spinners Ankit Naik 2 for 22 and Suyash Mane 2 for 32 were the most successful Merry Youngsters bowlers.

In the Group-B final, Dashing Sports Club defeated Gallant Cricket Club by seven wickets at the SRT ground-2, Kandivali

Brief scores - Group-A (final): Merry Youngsters 137 all out, 44 overs (Akash Patil 45, Tejas S. 30; Aniket Kshirsagar 4/29, Ajeetkumar Kalwar 3/25, Shreyas Tandel 2/24) lost to Paramount CC 138 for 7, 36.1 overs (Swapnil Patil 53; Ankit Naik 2/22, Suyash Mane 2/32). Result: Paramount CC won by three wickets.

Group-B (final): Gallant CC 146 all out, 33 overs (Kunal Bhavsar 41, Gautam Patkar 28; Saurabh Tiwari 6/38, Sujal Shetty 2/8) lost to Dashing SC 150 for 3, 28.5 overs (Ravi Yadav 42, Ved Gaggar 41, Bharat Yadav 28). Result: Dashing SC won by seven wickets.