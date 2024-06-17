Assam Shocker! Mother Forces Her 20-Month-Old-Child To Smoke Cigarette, Drink Alcohol In Silchar; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

In a disturbing incident, a woman from Assam’s Silchar was found allegedly forcing her 20-month-old to smoke a cigarette and drink alcohol.

As per reports, the shocking incident took place in Silchar’s Chengkuri on Wednesday night. Reports suggest that the local Child Helpline Cell received a complaint about the woman along with photographs which backed the alleged claims.

Soon after the complaint, the police reached the woman’s residence, rescued the child, and detained the mother for interrogation.

In a statement to the media, the child helpline officials said that after coming to know about a mother abusing her child in Silchar’s Chengkuri on Wednesday night by making the infant smoke and drink alcohol, police were informed who took the appropriate action and detained the mother and rescued the child.

It has been reported that, currently, the mother and the child are in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and after a thorough investigation, examining the visual proof and interrogating the mother, appropriate steps would be taken.

Many netizens reacted to this news by demanding appropriate action against the woman with some even saying that the child should be given for adoption.

"Child should be given for adoption to a loving and responsible family! She is not fit to be a mother. In foreign countries she would have been in jail for a long time," said @authorsahil in a post on X.

"Woman needs counselling," said @JDSilva2112.

"Gone are the days when women consider to be epitome of empathy, compassion. Nowadays they are even worst than men as they claimed," said @UnrealUjjwal.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a video of a woman carrying her child and smoking a cigarette while making a reel has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen carrying the innocent child, shaking and lip-syncing to the tune of an old famous Bollywood song while holding a cigarette in her hands.

Soon after this video surfaced on social media, netizens called the act pathetic and demanded appropriate action against the woman.

While reacting to the video, one X user @Pranav22061999 in a post wrote, "Very sad and heart breaking to see these kinds of content on social media with Babies."

Another user @MamtaSh19557264 said, "Outrageous. She should be arrested and the should be kept away from her."

"How can this happen? They should be given severe punishment. The child's father should also do something," said @Ankit_patel211.

"This is worst than cringe. Utterly irresponsible and admonishable. Spare a thought for the little kid," said @VishnuVajj11087.

The X user who posted the video of the woman making a reel with the child in a subsequent tweet said, “It's not her child. Scanned her TL to see if there was more abuse but this kid isn't seen in other reels. She must have taken someone's child. Just like Kuwari Begum asked people to take others' infants and sexually abuse them. All her videos are only about smoking.”

These two horrific incidents come just days after a Ghaziabad-based Youtuber Kuwari Begum was held for allegedly teaching her young followers how to sexually abuse infants.

In the video that ultimately resulted in her attest, “Kuwari Begum” appears to read a request from one of her followers who seems to have asked about different tricks to masturbate. "First identify a newborn. Tell her mom that I want to take them to play with me. Then you just have to take out the kid and do something. If I would have a L**d, I would have tried it. Wao!," Begum replied to the question asked by her follower.

