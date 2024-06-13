Ghaziabad: YouTuber 'Kuwari Begum’ ARRESTED After Her Disgusting Video On ‘How To Sexually Abuse Infants' Goes Viral

Ghaziabad: Two days after a woman, identified as Shikha Metray from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, was seen teaching her followers (mostly youths) "how to sexually abuse infants" in a live-streaming video on YouTube, the offender working under the name "Kuwari Begum' has been booked and later arrested. An FIR was registered after a social activist raised an alarm over her video had gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). As per reports, Additional CP Dinesh Kumar had earlier confirmed that two police teams had been set up to arrest Shikha, a resident of Ghaziabad.

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, founder, Ekam Nyaay Foundation took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) and said that they have sought police action in pulling down videos & action against Shikha Metray.