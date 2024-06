Ghaziabad: YouTuber 'Kuwari Begum’ ARRESTED After Her Disgusting Video On ‘How To Sexually Abuse Infants' Goes Viral

Ghaziabad: Two days after a woman, identified as Shikha Metray from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, was seen teaching her followers (mostly youths) "how to sexually abuse infants" in a live-streaming video on YouTube, the offender working under the name "Kuwari Begum' has been booked and later arrested. An FIR was registered after a social activist raised an alarm over her video had gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). As per reports, Additional CP Dinesh Kumar had earlier confirmed that two police teams had been set up to arrest Shikha, a resident of Ghaziabad.

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, founder, Ekam Nyaay Foundation took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) and said that they have sought police action in pulling down videos & action against Shikha Metray.

Additional CP Dinesh Kumar said two police teams have been set up to arrest the Youtuber, a resident of Ghaziabad



In the video that had gone viral, the “Kuwari Begum” appears to read a request from one of her followers who seems to have asked about different tricks to masturbate. "First identify a newborn. Tell her mom that I want to take them to play with me. Then you just have to take out the kid and do something. If I would have a L**d, I would have tried it. Wao!," Metray replied to the question asked by her follower. Reports claimed that that the woman’s entire channel is full of porn content.

Ritesh Tripathi Assistant Police Commissioner Indirapuram informed on X that the accused woman has been arrested for child abuse. Her mobile phone and laptop have also been seized and further actions have been initiated.

Metray was absconding since the videos drew massive condemnation.