Disgusting! Video Shows Ghaziabad Gamer 'Kuwari Begum' Teaching Young Followers 'How To Sexually Abuse Infants' In YouTube Video

X

A woman, identified as Shikha Metray from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, was seen teaching her followers (mostly youths) "how to sexually abuse infants" in a live-streaming video on YouTube.

In the video, “Kuwari Begum” appears to read a request from one of her followers who seems to have asked about different tricks to masturbate. "First identify a newborn. Tell her mom that I want to take them to play with me. Then you just have to take out the kid and do something. If I would have a L**d, I would have tried it. Wao!," Metray replied to the question asked by her follower.

Watch the video here:

PAEDOPHILE ALERT @ghaziabadpolice @Uppolice



This lady from ghaziabad is teaching young boys how to sexually abuse infants. She has deleted her profiles but I am sure you can still trace her. Please act before she actually harms a child. https://t.co/kUTpcbiNbu — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 11, 2024

Metray claims to be a gamer on Youtube and runs a channel “Kuwari Begum”, but as per reports, under the guise of being a Youtuber, she had been posting sexual, offensive, and dark content on her social media handles which might not be appropriate for young adults.

If reports are to be believed, the woman’s entire channel is full of porn content. Metray, as reports claim, is a NIFT graduate from

As per reports, Metray, after the backlash, made her Youtube profile private so that nobody could now access her content and dig deeper into the kind of video she was making. In addition to this, her social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram are also not accessible.

However, an X user seemed to have done a background check on her in time to reveal what her YouTube page looked like before she made her account private.

The X user @Gagan_772 taking the matter to X in a post said, “I checked her entire channel its all about P*rn and sexual stuff but no gaming. When it is a gaming channel playing Valorant. How it is fine and a girl talks about all these stuffs but if a guy talks about all these he goes into in the jail."

I checked her entire channel its all about P*rn and sexual stuff but no gaming. When it is a gaming channel playing Valorant. How it is fine and a girl talks about all these stuffs but if a guy talks about all these he goes into in the jail. pic.twitter.com/IMno2F7aEj — Gagan Chaudhary (@Gagan_772) June 10, 2024

She has been outed by @Gagan_772 as well. Some thumbnails of videos shared by her from his TL.



She is an NIFT DELHI passout apparently. This is absolutely unbelievable!!!



"She will say no. Let her" title of one of her videos



She definitely seems to be a R@pist pic.twitter.com/9OjG0QtvRQ — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 11, 2024

“Please don't make it a joke of rap*ng an infant and making it look very normal. Its beyond normal and there is nothing you can explain to defend yourself. And how you are in this gaming community doing all these?”

Please don't make it a joke of rap*ng an infant and making it look very normal. Its beyond normal and there is nothing you can explain to defend yourself. And how you are in this gaming community doing all these? — Gagan Chaudhary (@Gagan_772) June 10, 2024

After the video started doing rounds on social media, Netizens on X, tagged police in their comments and demanded Metray's arrest.

"Pls arrest her ASAP," wrote an X user @iam_mukulsingh.

Pls arrest her ASAP. — Mukul Singh (@iam_mukulsingh) June 11, 2024

"Madam plz don’t stop till she is arrested. Keep us updated," said another.

Madam plz don’t stop till she is arrested . Keep us updated 🙏 — peace hunter (@Vinman2012) June 11, 2024

"O my godd...Ye dead h isko arrest kro jitna jaldi possible ho. Otherwise ye kai zindagiya le jayegi apne saath," wrote @Storytellerrr_.