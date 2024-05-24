Dr HD Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament: All-Rounder Manan Soni Shines In Merry Youngsters SF Victory

All-rounder Manan Soni was cracking form smashing a solid exact century 100 runs (108-balls, 11x4) and then picked six wickets for 27 runs to guide Merry Youngsters to a resounding 178 runs victory against Swastik CC in a Group-A semi-final match of the Dr. H.D. Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament 2024, organized by Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Sachivalaya ground, Oval Maidan on Thursday.

Batting first, Merry Youngsters piled up a massive total of 282 runs for 8 wickets in 45 overs. Besides Soni’s huge effort, Vishal Jawale 60 runs and Mohd Yasin 55 runs further propped the Youngsters innings. Swastik bowlers Sukhman Mohori 2 for 44, Karan Khude 2 for 48 and Ninad Sakhalkar 2 for 52 claimed the wickets.

In reply, the Merry Youngsters bowling attack restricted Swastik innings to a paltry 104 all out in 27.1 overs. Soni was well-supported by Ankit Nair who took 2 for 7 to complete the win.

Brief scores: Merry Youngsters 282 for 8, 45 overs (Manan Soni 100 (108-balls, 11x4), Vishal Jawale 60, Mohd Yasin 55; Sukhman Mohori 2/44, Karan Khude 2/48, Ninad Sakhalkar 2/52) beat Swastik CC 104 all out, 27.1 overs (Manan Soni 6/27, Ankit Nair 2/7). Result: Merry Youngsters won by 178 runs.

Oriental CC 68 all out, 19.3 overs (Akash Agnihotri 26; Saurabh Tiwari 4/15, Tanish Save 2/26, Sujal Shetty 2/10, Nischay Arora 2/13) lost to Dashing SC 69 for 4, 23.3 overs (Bhavit Tamore 24, Lal Krishna Vishwakarmarao 18; Himanshu Sonthalia 2/29). Result: Dashing SC won by six wickets.

