MCA Junior Inter-College Cricket Tournament: Rizvi Defeats IES In Final To Emerge Champions

Rizvi Junior College clinched the top honours recording a comfortable 7-wicket victory against IES Junior College in the final of the MCA Junior Inter-College Cricket Tournament 2023-2024 for the Saqib Rizvi Memorial Trophy, and played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, IES Junior College batters failed to stay long in the middle and get decent runs on the board and were bowled out for just 152 runs in 39.4 overs. Left-handed batsmen Agasthya Bangera top-scored with an unbeaten 37 runs (55-balls, 4x4) and Aarush Patankar 36 runs while Harsh Aghav chipped in with 24 runs. Rizvi College left-arm spinners Nishit Balla 3 for 10 and Pranay Rana 2 for 40 along with medium pacer Yaseen Saudagar 2 for 24 did most of the damage.

In reply, Rizvi Junior College easily surpassed the winning target reaching 158 for the loss of just three wickets in 30.3 overs. Leading Rizvi’s charge was left-handed Auwab Kunni, who smashed an unbeaten 62 runs (73-balls, 4x4,3x6) and Aryan Shejule who was also unbeaten on 54 runs (38-balls, 1x4,6x6) to steer their team home and emerge champions.

Brief scores: IES Junior College 152 all out, 39.4 overs (Agasthya Bangera 37*, Aarush Patankar 36, Harsh Aghav 24; Nishit Balla 3/10, Yaseen Saudagar 2/24, Pranay Rana 2/40) lost to Rizvi Junior College 158 for 3, 30.3 overs (Auwab Kunni 62*, Aryan Shejule 54*). Result: Rizvi College won by seven wickets.