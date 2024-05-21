27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 MCA Trials: Ganesh Dhanawade Scalps Four To Restrict Azad Maidan To 235 Runs

Medium pacer Ganesh Dhanawade picked four wickets for 44 runs and helped Navi Mumbai SA, Vashi Centre restrict Sassanian SC, Azad Maidan Centre to 235 all out in 67.5 overs in their first innings on the opening day of their two-day final of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 MCA selection trials cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Worli Sports Club ground, Worli on Tuesday.

In the remaining four overs Vashi Centre reached 10 for no loss. They now require to score 225 more runs when play resumes on the second day to gain the crucial first innings lead.

Sent in to bat, Azad Maidan started confidently, but with the score on 68 for one wicket, they lost three quick wickets without adding to the total in just six balls by the 15 over. But, they managed to recover and prop their innings. Opener Dhairya Patil 38 runs (49-balls, 6x4), middle-order bats Aarush Kolhe 38 runs (56-balls, 6x4), Vedang Kokate 34 runs (57-balls, 3x4), Arshiyan Shaikh 29 runs (25-ball, 4x4), Satyanarayan Ghuge 21 runs and Surajprakash Shah defiant knock of 20 runs lifted the innings.

Vashi Centre’s medium pacer Dhanawade who was the leading wicket takers, off-spinner Uday Johal 3 for 55) and pacer Pradnya Bhalerao 2 for 25 claimed the wickets.

Brief scores – final: Sassanian SC, Azad Maidan Centre 235 all out, 67.5 overs (Dhairya Patil 38 (49-balls, 6x4), Aarush Kolhe 38 (56-balls, 6x4), Vedang Kokate 34 (57-balls, 3x4), Arshiyan Shaikh 29 (25-ball, 4x4), Satyanarayan Ghuge 21; Shree Dhanawade 4/44, (OS)-Uday Johal 3/55), Pradnya Bhalerao 2/25) Vs Navi Mumbai SA, Vashi Centre 10 for no loss, 4 overs.