 MCA President Cup: Parth Chandan And Aakash Redekar Sparkle As Aarey CC Beat Modern Cricket Club
MCA President Cup: Parth Chandan And Aakash Redekar Sparkle As Aarey CC Beat Modern Cricket Club

The highlight of Aarey’s win was the brilliant efforts of number eight batsman Parth Chandan who struck a quick 21-ball half century knock of 55 runs and leg spinner Aakash Redekar 5 wickets for 11 runs helped to secure the win

Aarey Cricket Club emerged champions defeating Modern Cricket Club by a comfortable 74 runs in the G & H Division final of the MCA President Cup Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organised by Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Saturday evening.

Boosted by Chandan’s innings which included four hit to the boundary ropes and five solid sixes ensured Aarey CC pile up a challenging total of 166 for 7 wickets from their 20 overs. Besides Chandan’s efforts, Bhavik Amlani 32 runs, Padmanabhan 26 runs and Hritik Patil unbeaten 20 runs propped the total. Modern CC’s medium Pacer Sanket More 2 for 19 and off-spinner Bhavin Darji 2 for 36 were mainly responsible for getting the wickets.

Later, the Modern CC batters mesmerized by Redekar splendid bowling were dismissed for just 92 runs in 19.4 overs. Nishant Mane was the only batsman to score an unbeaten 35. Redekar got good support from medium pacer Prathamesh Patil who grabbed 3 wickets for 14 to complete the win.

Brief scores - G&H Division (final): Aarey CC 166 for 7, 20 overs (Parth Chandan 55 (21-balls, 4x4,5x6), Bhavik Amlani 32, Padmanabhan 26, Hritik Patil 20*; Sanket More 2/19, Bhavin Darji 2/36) beat Modern CC 92 all out, 19.4 overs (Nishant Mane 35*; Aakash Redekar 5/11, Prathamesh Patil 3/14). Result: Aarey CC won by 74 runs.

