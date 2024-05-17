MCA Ajit Naik U-14 Cricket Tournament 2024: Vedang, Sparsh Shine In Navi Mumbai Win Against Goregaon Prabodhan Centre

Navi Mumbai Centre off-spinner Ganesh Dhanawade (right) who picked 3 wickets for 32 runs receives the ‘Player of the Match’ award. |

Half century knock from Vedang Mishra 62 runs and Sparsh Gholap 54 runs helped Navi Mumbai SA Centre take a crucial and slender two-run first innings lead against Goregaon Prabodhan Centre on the second day of their fourth round match of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan on Friday.

Navi Mumbai Centre dismissed Goregaon Prabodhan Centre for 182 all out in 66. 3 overs in their first inning. Off-spinner Ganesh Dhanawade 3 for 32 and left-arm spinner Vedant Kadu 3 for 60 had combined effectively to restrict the Prabodhan innings. Ramprasad Vishwakarma unbeaten 40 runs and Laxman Vishwakarma 32 runs lifted the Prabodhan total.

In reply, Navi Mumbai SA Centre resuming at the overnight score of 29 for one wicket went on to reach a total of 184 for 9 declared in 71.4 overs. Vedang effort came from 138 balls and contained nine hits to the boundary ropes while Gholap 125 balls innings was studded with 10 well-struck shot to the fence and ensured Navi Mumbai snatched the vital lead and win the match.

Brief scores: Nalasopara Municipal Ground Centre 129 all out, 41 overs & 177 for 8 decl, 44 overs (Saif Ali 45, Shiva Singh 30 RH; Shane Raza 4/47, Darshan Rathod 3/35) Vs Challenge SC Centre 153 all out, 57.3 overs (Shravan Gave 35; Prerit Raut 4/53, Praveer Singh 3/35). Result: Challenge CC Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Goregaon Prabodhan Centre 182 all out, 66.3 overs & 42 for 2, 10 overs Vs Navi Mumbai SA Centre 184 for 9, 71.4 overs (Vedang Mishra 62 (138-balls, 9x4), Sparsh Gholap 54 (125-balls, 10x4). Result: Navi Mumbai Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Sassanian SC Centre 197 all out, 55.1 overs & 60 for 4 decl, 23 overs Vs Matunga Gymkhana 135 all out, 48.5 overs (Krish Patil 48, Shaurya Rane 4/30) & 98 for 8, 12 overs (Vivaan Joshi 57; Dhariya Patil 4/41). Result: Sassanian SC Centre won on 1st innings lead.