MCA Women’s Knockout Cricket Tournament: DY Patil, KRP XI Emerge Champions

D.Y. Patil SA and KRP XI Cricket Club emerged champions winning the Group-A and Group-B finals respectively in the MCA Women’s knockout cricket tournament 2024, organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the SRT Gymkhana ground, Kandivali on Tuesday.

Both the champions D.Y. Patil and KRP XI CC have earned qualification to play in the ‘D’ Division of the MCA Women’s Cricket League from next season.

In the Group-A summit clash D.Y Patil SA managed to clinch a close 13-run victory against Sporting Club’s Committee (Thane), while KRP XI CC registered a convincing seven-wicket victory against Crescent Cricket Club with plenty to spare in the Group-B final.

D.Y. Patil choosing to bat, piled up a challenging total of 180 for six wickets in 35 overs. Opening batswomen Siya Modi 66 runs (102-balls, 10x4) and Khushi Thakkar 50 runs (68-balls, 3x4) put together a 137-run partnership for the first wicket which boosted their innings. Off-spinner Anju Singh (2 for 17) and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Pallav (2 for 28) were the successful bowlers for the Thane team.

Later, D.Y. Patil bowlers were a disciplined lot and claimed wickets at regular intervals to bowl out the opposition batters and snatch the win. Medium pacer Jasna Rach hastened Sporting Club’s down fall by picking the last two wickets from the only two deliveries she bowled in the match. Earlier, left-arm spinner Varsha Nagre (2 for 15), medium pacer Priya Mehta (2 for 44) and offie Saumya Tamang (2 for 44) shared the remaining wickets.

Sent in to bat, Crescent Cricket Club were restricted 130 for 7 in 35 overs. Opener Arya Lokhande 56 runs (93-balls, 7x4) and Riya Pawar 38 runs (65-balls, 4x4) provided Crescent with an solid start with 88-run partnership for the first wicket. But, Crescent CC lost wickets in quick succession. Left-srm spinner Advaita Torsakar (4 for 28) and leg-spinner Arya Kamble (2 for 24) grabbed the wickets.

In response, KRP XI Cricket Club comfortable chased the target making 131 for 3 wickets in 29.5 overs. Leading their charge was Tanisha Sharma 62 runs (91-balls, 9x4) and Chetana Kamble unbeaten 26 runs. Arya Lokhande (2 for 16) was the only bowler to get the wickets.

Brief scores – Group-A (final): D.Y. Patil SA 180 for 6, 35 overs (Siya Modi 66 (102-balls, 10x4), Khushi Thakkar 50 (68-balls, 3x4), Shivani Lokhande 23*; Anju Singh 2/17, Vaishnavi Pallav 2/28) beat Sporting Club’s Committee (Thane) 167 all out, 30.2 overs (Tanvi Chavan 34* (38-balls, 5x4), Ishika Chavan 31, Anju Singh 27, Pranjal Malekar 20; Jasna Rach 2/0, Varsha Nagre 2/15, Priya Mehta 2/44, Saumya Tamang 2/44). Result: D.Y. Patil SA won by 13 runs.

Group-B (final): Crescent Cricket Club 130 for 7, 35 overs (Arya Lokhande 56 (93-balls, 7x4), Riya Pawar 38 (65-balls, 4x4); Advaita Torsakar 4/28, Arya Kamble 2/24) lost to KRP XI Cricket Club 131 for 3, 29.5 overs (Tanisha Sharma 62 (91-balls, 9x4), Chetana Kamble 26*; Arya Lokhande 2/16). Result: KRP XI CC won by seven wickets.