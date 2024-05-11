3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: MIG CC Beat Gamdevi Cricketers To Clinch MCA Under-19 Title

MIG Cricket Club produced another brilliant performance to defeat Gamdevi Cricketers by 56 runs in the finals of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Saturday.

Deciding to bat first, MIG Cricket Club amassed a challenging total of 232 for the loss of six wickets from their stipulated 35 overs. The highlight of MIG CC’s innings was number three bat Naman Jhawar’s solid 54-ball knock of 75 runs with seven hits to the boundary ropes and two sixes. Jhawar’s teammates, opening batsman Aditya Baliwada 47 runs and middle order Hriday Mehta 30 runs contributed to swell the innings.

Gamdevi’s medium pacer Arnav Rane two for 24 and off-spinner Rudra Tank two for 32 were responsible to get the wickets.

Later, the MIG bowlers were a disciplined lot and troubled the rival batters and restricted them to 176 for the loss of eight wickets from 20 overs. Leg-spinner Naman Pushpak picked up three for 22, while the other two spinners Savrish Deshpande two for 23 and Ayush Makwana two for 34 helped contain the rivals and secure their win. For Gamdevi the opening batting pair of Amit Jaiswal 69 runs and Arjun Lotlikar 35 provided them with a positive start putting up a 95-run partnership for the first wicket. But, thereafter, Gamdevi remaining batsmen were not able to stay long and lost the chase.

Brief scores – Final: MIG Cricket Club 232 for 6, 35 overs (Naman Jhawar 75, Aditya Baliwada 47, Hriday Mehta 30; Arnav Rane 2/24, Rudra Tank 2/32) beat Gamdevi Cricketers: 176/8 in 35 overs (Amit Jaiswal 69, Arjun Lotlikar 35; Naman Pushpak 3/22, Savrish Deshpande 2/23, Ayush Makwana 2/34). Result: MIG Cricket Club won by 56 runs.

Individual awards - Best fielder of the finals: Naman Jhawar (MIG CC).

Best bowler of the finals: Naman Pushpak (MIG CC) - 3 for 22.

Best batsman of the finals: Amit Jaiswal (Gamdevi Cricketers) - 69 runs.

Man of the finals: Naman Jhawar (MIG CC) - 75 runs.

Best bowler of the tournament: Jatin Jethwa (Gamdevi Cricketers) - Total 19 wickets (best 5 for 14).

Best batsman of the tournament: Arjun Lotlikar (Gamdevi Cricketers) - 318 runs (100x1, 50x2).

Man of the series: Shivam Gupta (Fort Vijay CC) - 282 runs, 13 wickets in 6 matches.