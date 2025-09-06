 Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Devotees Shower Flowers & Gulal | Check Live Location Of Mumbai's Most Revered Ganesha
Visuals from the visarjan procession show devotees showering gulal and flowers from a bridge. A huge crowd can be seen around the Ganesha idol.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Devotees Shower Flowers & Gulal At Lalbaugcha Raja | X/@TAJPHARMACEUTI1

Mumbai: A sea of devotees has gathered to catch a glimpse of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja, as the majestic Ganesha idol makes its way for visarjan on Saturday. The idol reached S Bridge in Byculla West at 8:25 PM. Visuals from the visarjan procession show devotees showering gulal and flowers from a bridge. A huge crowd can be seen around the Ganesha idol.

A huge number of people were seen sitting on road dividers, building terraces, balconies, trees, and poles to catch a glimpse of the Ganesha idol.

CM Fadnvais DCM Eknath Shinde At Girgoan

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached Girgaon Chowpatty, where, along with Lalbaugcha Raja, many other idols are being immersed. Lalbaugcha Raja will be immersed in the early hours of Sunday in the Arabian Sea.

"I pray to Lord Ganesh that he blesses everyone in the state with prosperity and takes away everyone's sufferings," Dy CM Eknath Shinde said speaking to the media.

Moment Of Communal Harmony On The Route

Every year, the grand visarjan procession of Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most beloved Ganesh idol, witnesses a remarkable moment of communal harmony when the majestic journey halts before Hindustani Masjid in Byculla. What began decades ago as a simple gesture of respect has today become a powerful symbol of the city’s unity, inclusiveness, and shared heritage.

article-image

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), A total of 7,400 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai till 6 pm . The immersions included 358 Sarvajanik idols, 6,898 household idols, and 144 Gauri idols.

