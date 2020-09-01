In pictures: Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugh's Ganesh Galli

Mumbai celebrated Ganeshotsav in a slightly different manner this year amid the pandemic. Masks and gloves on, adhering to social distancing rules - Mumbaikars did not miss the chance to celebrate their favorite festival even in the midst of a pandemic. And as the 10-day festival ends, we bid adieu to Lord Ganesha, keeping in mind all the norms laid down by the government.

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) built artificial ponds in order to avoid crowding and contain the spread of the virus in the city whilst keeping in mind the sentiment of people.

Arrangements were made in several society premises as well to avoid any risk ko infection.

Now, devotees bid good bye to Mumbaicha Raja who sits on his throne at Ganesh Galli in Lalbaugh on Tuesday. The idol was immersed in an artificial ponds while his devotees chanted mantras.

Here are some pictures of the virsarjan proceedings: