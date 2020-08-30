Ganeshotsav 2020: A personal account of celebrating the festival during pandemic

The streets are almost deserted. An eerie silence is emanating from the lanes of Mumbai. No big pandals housing majestic Ganesh idols. A newcomer to the city might not even know it’s Ganeshotsav, one of the grandest festivals celebrated with much enthusiasm throughout Maharashtra, the South too; for the last 5 years even in West Bengal, Orissa, Assam. In fact, the preparation for the festival begins almost a month in advance in Mumbai. Markets are abuzz with devotees shopping for their beloved Bappa. But, this year, the coronavirus pandemic has played a spoilsport.

I, for one, am not at all happy with the new normal. Every year, I wait with much enthusiasm for Ganpati Bappa to come home — it is the only festival that I am excited about. But, this year, there is a general lack of festive cheer, which rubbed off on me as well. It began with the change of size and make of our idol — from shaducha (clay) Ganpati we moved to one made with alum. From 14-inch we came down to 7! From the usual table that we use for Bappa, we moved him to a smaller wooden plank. With minimal decoration, while the Bappa looked completely at home and ease, it was the lack of usual décor and fairy-lights that kept playing at my conscience. His visarjan on the fifth day was equally interesting. Every year we go walking to Girgaon Chowpatty, the closest visarjan spot for us. Following visarjan, gorging on pani puri and kulfi at Chowpatty is a must, a ritual of sorts. This year, owing to the restrictions on visarjan and paranoia about social distancing norms not being maintained at public spots, we immersed Bappa in a bucket at home! While many have been doing the same for years, for me it was a first — a first which I prayed, ironically to him, was the last!