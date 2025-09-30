'Won’t Wear A Smart Ring Again': Samsung Galaxy Ring User Hospitalised After Battery Swells On Finger

X/ @ZoneOFTech

A popular tech YouTuber found himself in a harrowing situation when his Samsung Galaxy Ring malfunctioned dramatically, swelling on his finger and forcing an emergency hospital visit. The incident not only caused physical pain but also resulted in him being denied boarding, requiring an overnight hotel stay and a rescheduled trip home.

Daniel Rotar, known online as @ZONEofTECH, shared his ordeal on X, detailing how the smart ring's battery began to expand while he was preparing to board a flight after nearly 47 hours of travel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his initial post, Rotar described the swelling occurring right before his flight, making it impossible to remove the ring. "My Samsung Galaxy Ring’s battery started swelling. While it’s on my finger 😬. And while I’m about to board a flight 😬 Now I cannot take it off and this thing hurts," he wrote, tagging Samsung's official accounts for advice.

Security personnel at the airport flagged the issue as a potential safety risk, leading to Rotar being redirected to a hospital for removal. There, medical staff successfully extracted the ring using ice to reduce swelling and a medical lubricant. Rotar noted that earlier attempts with water, soap, and hand cream had worsened the expansion.

Post-removal photos shared by Rotar revealed significant distortion on the ring's inner surface, with the battery visibly bloated and separating from the casing. Summing up the experience, he declared, "Won’t be wearing a smart ring ever again."

The Samsung Galaxy Ring, launched in 2024 as a compact health-tracking wearable, promises features like sleep monitoring, activity tracking, and heart rate detection in a sleek, battery-powered design. However, this incident raises concerns about battery safety in such form-fitting devices.

In responses to followers, Rotar speculated on possible causes, including exposure to Hawaii's hot weather, saltwater, multiple flights, or a defective battery. He also mentioned noticing battery life issues just prior to the swelling.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 7 million views, 33,000 likes, and thousands of reposts and replies. Fellow tech creators expressed shock and support, with one commenting, "That's insane!! Glad to hear you're finger is ok. Samsung and batteries.." Others highlighted broader risks, noting, "A wearable ring with a Lithium Ion battery in it.. is just asking for a mini explosive on your finger. This product shouldn't exist."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Samsung has not yet publicly responded to the incident.