Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Gen Z: Skip Coding, AI Will Drive Huge Demand For Plumbers, Electricians, & Carpenters

As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption continues to grow at an alarming rate, Nvidia's visionary CEO Jensen Huang is urging Generation Z to look beyond coding bootcamps and Silicon Valley startups. Instead, he envisions a future where the explosive growth of AI infrastructure creates unprecedented opportunities in hands-on, blue-collar trades. Speaking in recent interviews, Huang highlighted how the insatiable demand for massive data centers - the backbone of AI - will fuel a hiring frenzy for plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and other skilled craftspeople, roles that often don't require a four-year degree but can command six-figure salaries.

High demand for plumbers, carpenters, electricians

Huang's message is clear and contrarian - Don't fear AI, embrace it by building the physical world it relies on. In an interview with Channel 4 News in the UK, he declared, "The skilled craft segment of every economy is going to see a boom. You're going to have to be doubling and doubling and doubling every single year."

He went further, painting a vivid picture of the scale involved, "If you’re an electrician, you’re a plumber, a carpenter—we’re going to need hundreds of thousands of them to build all of these factories." These "factories," as Huang calls them, refer to the sprawling data centers that power everything from ChatGPT to autonomous vehicles, facilities that guzzle electricity and require intricate plumbing, wiring, and structural work to function.

The numbers underscore the urgency. A single 250,000-square-foot data center can demand up to 1,500 construction workers during its build phase, transitioning to around 50 full-time maintenance roles once operational. With global capital spending on data centers projected to hit a staggering $7 trillion by 2030, the ripple effects will transform local economies worldwide. Nvidia itself is pouring $100 billion into OpenAI's data center expansion, a testament to the tech giant's bet on hardware as much as software.

Huang's perspective flips the script on traditional career advice for Gen Z, who have grown up amid warnings of automation wiping out jobs. For those thinking software is the only way forward, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has a different perspective: the next wave of opportunity lies in the physical side of technology.

Reflecting on his own path, Huang mused that if he were a young student today, he "probably would have chosen…more of the physical sciences than the software sciences." This isn't just nostalgia; it's a strategic pivot. As AI algorithms get smarter, the real bottleneck isn't more lines of code—it's the concrete, copper, and pipes needed to keep the servers humming 24/7.

Huang isn't alone in sounding the alarm. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has warned of an impending crisis, telling members of the Trump team, "We’re going to run out of electricians that we need to build out AI data centers." Ford's Jim Farley echoed the sentiment, questioning, "How can we reshore all this stuff if we don’t have people to work there?" These industry titans are highlighting a skills gap that could derail the AI revolution, creating a perfect storm for ambitious Gen Zers to step in.

Five key advice points by Huang for Gen Z

For the TikTok generation eyeing financial stability without mountains of student debt, Huang's five key takeaways offer a roadmap.

1. First and foremost: Embrace AI, don't fight it—adapt by understanding how it intersects with the real world.

2. Second, prioritize physical sciences and trades over pure software pursuits.

3. Third, recognize that data center growth isn't a tech-only story; it's a construction boom in disguise.

4. Fourth, seek roles with high earning potential—many of these trades already average over $100,000 annually in high-demand areas.

5. Finally, think globally: As AI spreads, so will the need for local expertise in building and maintaining its infrastructure.

For young people pondering their next move, the message is simple—grab your tools, not just your laptop. The AI era isn't just writing code; it's wiring the world.