Rahul Gandhi Retains Raebareli Lok Sabha Seat; Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad

Putting an end to all the speculations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that he will retain Raebareli as his Lok Sabha seat. Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Wayanad in the bypoll.

In a statement to the media soon after his decision, Rahul said, "I have an emotional connection with Waynand and Raebareli. I was an MP from Wayanad for the last 5 years. I thank the people for their love and support. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fight from elections from Wayanad but I will also periodically visit Wayanad. I have an old relationship with Raebareli, I am happy that I will get to represent them again but it was a tough decision."

"Priyanka Gandhi is going to fight the elections and I am confident that she is going to win the elections. The people of Wayanad can think that they have 2 members of the Parliament, one is my sister and the other is me. My doors are always open for the people of Wayanad, I love every single person in Wayanad, " said Rahul futher.

Earlier today, Congress' top leadership held discussions at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to decide whether Rahul Gandhi should vacate his Wayanad or Rae Bareli seat.

The meeting also discussed whether Rahul Gandhi would take up the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the discussions.

Rahul Gandhi had won both from Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies and he had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4.