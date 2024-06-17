Telangana: Congress MLA Apologises After His Poster Wishing Bakrid Featuring Cow Stokes Controversy; BJP Says Party Has Again 'Hurt Hindu Sentiments'

Congress MLA, Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy apologised for the poster | X

A political row broke out in Telangana on the occasion of Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha. A controversy erupted after Congress MLA, Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, shared a poster on social media depicting a cow to wish everyone on Bakra Eid.

The MLA apologised after facing political backclash for the poster. The poster shows the silhouette of a cow in green colour and a masjid drawn on the body of the cow. The poster also has photos of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other state Congress leaders at the top of the poster.

The Congress MLA is seen in the poster with folded hands. However, the poster soon invited criticism and comments from political leaders in the state. BJP MLA from Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, took to X and opposed the poster by the Congress MLA.

"Congress MLA from Telangana has shared a highly offensive Bakra Eid poster depicting 'Gaumata'. Congress has once again hurt Hindu sentiments, despite knowing that cow slaughter is banned," he posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

BJP MLA T Raja Singh was also arrested by police at the Shamshabad airport after he arrived Hyderabad from Mumbai to meet injured Gaurakshaks who were attacked by goons who were trying to save cows from slaughtering on Sunday (June 6).

Following the uproar, the Congress MLA soon issued an apology video. In the video, he apologises for the poster and asks for forgiveness in Telugu.

Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha is being observed all over the country on Monday, June 17. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.