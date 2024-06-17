The All India Football Federation on Monday sacked men's team head coach Igor Stimac after a disappointing performance from the Blue Tigers in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The decision was taken today at a meeting chaired by AIFF Vice President NA Haris.

Under the leadership of Sunil Chhetri, the Indian team struggled to advance past the second round of the World Cup qualifiers. The team managed to secure only 2 points from 4 games this year.

Their campaign included a draw and a loss to Afghanistan, a home draw against Kuwait, and a defeat to Qatar's second-string team. These results led to India's premature exit from the World Cup qualifiers and the sacking of Stimac.

AIFF Statement:

"Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men’s National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward.

"The meeting instructed the Acting Secretary General Mr. Satyanarayan to notify the current Head Coach Mr. Igor Stimac of its decision to terminate his engagement.

"Pursuant to the above, a notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect. The AIFF thanks Mr. Stimac for his service to the National Team and wishes him well in his future endeavours," the AIFF said in a statement.

Stomach's Successes and Struggles

Former Croatian international and 1998 FIFA World Cup bronze medalist Igor Stimac had stepped into the role of head coach for India's national football team in 2019, taking over from Stephen Constantine.

Victories Under Stimac's Leadership

During his tenure, Stimac guided India to several notable triumphs, securing four major titles: two SAFF Championships, an Intercontinental Cup, and a Tri-Nations Series.

He made history by becoming the first Indian coach to clinch three trophies in a single year, a feat accomplished last year with victories in the SAFF Championship, Tri-Nations Series, and the Intercontinental Cup.

Hurdles and Disappointments

However, despite these accolades, India's performance in the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year was disappointing. The team suffered defeats against Australia, Syria, and Uzbekistan.

These setbacks in international tournaments led to a reassessment of the team's direction, ultimately resulting in the decision to pursue new leadership for the national squad.