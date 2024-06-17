‘No Unity In Team, Everyone Is Separated’: Coach Gary Kirsten Slams Pakistan Players, Issues Stern Warning After T20 WC Debacle; REPORT

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten reportedly unleashed a blistering critique of his team following their group-stage exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, held in the West Indies and USA.

Despite securing wins against Canada and Ireland, Pakistan's campaign was hindered by narrow losses to co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India.

Internal Issues and Discontent

The team's performance was overshadowed by reports of internal conflicts, dissatisfaction among PCB officials, and widespread discontent within Pakistan cricket.

These issues appeared to disrupt the team’s cohesion and overall performance.

Kirsten's Concerns

Taking the coaching role shortly before the tournament, Kirsten allegedly voiced serious concerns about the team's unity and fitness levels after their early departure.

According to journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq, Kirsten criticized the lack of teamwork, stating, "There’s no unity in Pakistan’s team. They call it a team, but it isn’t a team. They aren’t supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I’ve worked with many teams, but I’ve never seen such a situation."

Fitness and Skill Criticism

GeoSuper sources reported that Kirsten also lambasted the players' fitness and skill levels, highlighting their lag behind global standards despite extensive playing experience.

He reportedly pointed out the players' poor shot selections during matches, exacerbating their poor performance.

Unverified but Troubling Allegations

While the Free Press Journal cannot confirm the authenticity of these statements, the recurring themes of infighting and turmoil within Pakistan cricket are well-documented, contributing to their ongoing struggles in ICC tournaments.

Player and Staff Reactions

In the aftermath, six players, including captain Babar Azam, have chosen to vacation in London rather than return to Pakistan immediately.

The foreign coaching staff, including Kirsten, have been allowed to return to their home countries for a brief respite before resuming their international duties.