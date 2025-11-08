Brazil Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Drops Emotional Message For Fans Ahead Of Race

Image: Ferrari/ Lewis Hamilton/X

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton shared an emotional message upon his return to Brazil for the race weekend. Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of his helmet painted in Brazilian colors alongside a photo of himself holding his honorary citizenship certificate.

"Three years ago today I was granted honorary Brazilian citizenship. I remember the feeling that day like it was yesterday and it remains a tremendous honour that I take very seriously. Coming here every year is a highlight for me, always. Racing with this flag on my helmet means the absolute world to me. Thank you all for the love and support, going to give it everything I can this weekend for these fans," Hamilton wrote in his caption.

Hamilton received honorary Brazilian citizenship three years ago after Congressman Andre Figueiredo proposed the motion. The recognition followed Hamilton’s remarkable comeback victory at the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he memorably waved the Brazilian flag during his cooldown lap and on the podium.

Lewis Hamilton's connextion with Interlagos

Interlagos holds a special significance for Hamilton. In addition to his 2021 heroics, he has claimed victory there on two other occasions and famously secured his first world championship title at the circuit in 2008 one of Formula 1’s most unforgettable moments.

A lifelong admirer of Ayrton Senna, Hamilton has often paid tribute to his childhood idol. Last year, in São Paulo, he even drove Senna’s iconic 1990 McLaren. This weekend, marking his first Brazilian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver, Hamilton will wear a special Ayrton Senna-themed helmet as his latest tribute to the F1 legend.

Hamilton fails to qualify for sprint

Hamilton endured a frustrating qualifying session, managing only the 11th fastest time and once again being eliminated in SQ2 for the second year running. The Brit failed to cross the line before the chequered flag, bringing an early end to his sprint qualifying effort.

The Ferrari driver is also set to be investigated by the stewards for a possible yellow flag infringement, which occurred following his teammate’s spin at the end of SQ2.

Over the team radio, a dejected Hamilton remarked, "Yeah, every time, mate."

Speaking after the session, he reflected on the impact of the yellow flags on his final run, saying, "Yeah, it definitely didn't help, but... aii aii ai... It's not for the lack of trying. We seemed like we were... The team thought we were a lot faster than we are. We gave it everything and that's ultimately what matters most, we were just not quick enough."

