Kanga League: Kandivali CA's Amit Mishra Stars With First Hat-Trick

Kandivali CA leg-break bowler Amit Mishra logged the first hat-trick of the tournament picking 6 wickets for 16 runs and dismissed Mazgaon CC for just 79 run in 38 overs in a Division ‘D’ match of the Dr. H.D. Kanga League Cricket Tournament 2024-2025, played at the BMC ground, Dadar.

In reply, Kandivali CA were bowled out for 95 runs in 26 overs. Piyush Kanojia (5/10) and Dhruv Gothi (3/34) claimed the wickets. But, Kandivali were victorious having taken a 16-run first innings lead.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Jolly Cricketers’ off-spinner Nishant Trivedi picked 8 wickets for 36 runs to restrict Vijay CC to 88 all out in 40 overs. But, his efforts went in vain as his team were bundled out for 69 runs in 27 overs and conceded the crucial lead to the rivals. Leg-spinner Lohit Suvarna (5/18) and Medium pacer Abhishek Pandey (3/22) bagged the wickets.

Brief scores - Division C: John Bright 132 for 9 decl, 45 overs (Aarya Chaukidar 40) Vs Dadar Parsi Colony 87 all out, 32 overs. John Bright won on 1st innings lead.

Bhatnagar CC 77 all out, 34.4 overs (Farhan Kazi 4/29, Manish yadav 3/15) & 45 for 3, 17 overs Vs Fort Vijay CC 62 all out, 25.4 overs (Sagar Shah 4/14, Parth Chandan 3/12). Bhatnagar CC won on 1st innings lead.

Yogi CC 93 all out, 23.4 overs (Shailesh Dubey 32; Sumit Gade 4/17) & 31 for 5, 13 overs Vs Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana 96 for 9 decl, 42 overs (Harshal Merchant 3/40, Hrushabh Joshi 3/14). Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

JVPG Club 164 for 7 decl, 44 overs (Shoaib Shaikh 63, Yogesh Dhumal 45) Vs PDTSA 150 for 7, 35 overs (Utsav Koli 50, Shivram Yadav 50). Match drawn.

MB Union CC 73 all out, 38 overs (Amol Patil 25, Kshitij Tervankar 23; Sumit Prajapati 4/12, Rahul Yadav 4/21) & 25 for 1 decl, 6 overs Vs Pandurangwadi CC 76 all out, 36.4 overs (Chinmay Kelkar 20; Amol Patil 6/35, Sachin Dubey 2/9). Pandurangwadi won on 1st innings lead.

Koli Combined Cricket XI 77 all out, 33.1 overs (Shivtej Patil 22*; Dhawal Hemnani 6/19) 32 for 3, 14 overs Vs Young Mohammedan CC 112 for 5 decl, 32 overs (Nikhil Madas 26, Piyush Sohane 22; Devidas Koli 4/39). Young Mohammedan won on 1st innings lead.

M.V. Sports Club 42 all out, 19.1 overs (Atish Walingkar 7/18) & 64 for 6 decl (Janak Bhoir 25; Bhavesh Chauhan 4/14) Vs Ours CC 102 for 9 decl, 28 overs (Shreyas Gurav 21; Shailesh Dubli 5/30. Ours CC won on 1st innings lead.

Division D: Maskati CC 53 all out, 21.1 overs (Ritesh Bora 5/12) & 43 for 7, 20 overs (Bhavesh Patel 4/8) VS Wellington SC 160 for 4 decl, 33.3 overs (Varad Rananware 42, Bhavesh Patel 51*). Wellington SC won on 1st innings lead.

Mazgaon CC 79 all out, 38 overs (Amit Mishra 6/16) & 53 for 5, 22.5 overs (Atharva Ghosalkar 30*) Vs Kandivali CA 95 all out, 26 overs (Piyush Kanojia 5/10, Dhruv Gothi 3/34). Kandivali CA won on 1st innings lead.

Amar CC 77 all out, 37.1 overs (Dushyant Patil; Mateen Mansoori 4/32, Pratik Kadam 3/12) & 16 for no loss, 6 overs Vs Unitd Friends 97 for 7 decl, 31.3 overs (Swastik Upadhyay 36) (71). Amar CC won on 1st innings lead.

Superstar SC 143 all out, 37.3 overs (Suraj Shinde 62; Moondeep Mangela 4/50, Nikhil Date 5/25) Vs Matunga Gymkhana 92 for 8, 36 overs (Ronak Shinde – 52; Ashish Kolte 4/32). Match drawn.

Dahisar SC 55 all out, 24.2 overs (Arun Gupta 5/8, Saurabh Satelkar 4/26) & 43 for 4 decl, 20 overs Vs Worli SC 84 for 6 decl, 15.5 overs (Shreyas Jadhav 60; Rushil Parkar 3/24). Worli SC won on 1st innings lead.

Vijay CC 88 all out, 40 overs (Nishant Trivedi 8/36) & 39/3 in 12 overs (Nishant Trivedi 3/15) Vs Prabhu Jolly Young Cricketer 69 all out, 27 overs (Lohit Suvarna 5/18, Abhishek Pandey 3/22). Vijay CC won on 1st innings lead.

Evergreen SC 44 all out, 25.4 overs (Pankaj Rathod 4/11) & 69 for 3, 15 overs (Balkrishna Shirke 30) Vs S.K.P. Athletics 65 all out, 27.1 overs (Vinit Dhulap 5/7). S.K.P. Athletics won on 1st innings lead.