Dr HD Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament 2024: Sportsfield, Jolly Brothers Clinch Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ Crowns

Sportsfield CC and Jolly Brothers SC emerged champions winning the Group-C and Group-D finals respectively in the Dr. H.D. Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament 2024, organized by Mumbai Cricket Association.

In the Group-C summit clash Sportsfield CC defeated Gay Cavaliers CC by a comfortable five wickets at the MCA ground, BKC.

In the Group-D final, Jolly Brothers SC outplayed Young Boys CC by registering a thumping 87-run victory.

Both Sportsfield and Jolly Boys have qualified to play in the Kanga League next season.

Brief scores – Group-C (final): Gay Cavaliers CC 187 for 8, 45 overs (Azad Chauhan 68* (97-balls, 5x4), Hridayesh Pawar 31 (26-balls, 3x4, 1x6), Aaradhya Mayekar 29; Bhavik Patel 3/35, Siddharth Ghule 2/14) lost to Sportsfield CC 188 for 5, 39.4 overs (Mehul Gokani 78* (98-balls, 7x4), Siddharth Ghule 37 (60-balls, 3x4), Bhavik Patel 26; Hridayesh Pawar 2/21, Bhavin Bhansali 2/28). Result: Sportsfield CC won by five wickets.

Group-D (final): Jolly Brothers SC 192 all out, 43.3 overs (Omkar Raikar 50, Ankit Vaje 43; Akash Daiya 3/38) beat Young Boys CC 105 all out, 29.5 overs (Dhruv Brid 31; Prasad Rahate 3/26, Dhaval Panchal 3/33). Result: Jolly Brothers SC won by 87 runs.