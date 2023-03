1st MCA Women’s Cricket League: Payyade SC, Sportsfield CC register first round wins

Mumbai: Payyade Sports Club and Sportsfield Cricket Club registered victories in their first round matches of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League.

Payyade SC defeated Matunga Gymkhana by a comfortable 39 runs at the latter’s ground on Wednesday. Sportsfield CC easily defeated Dashing Sports Club by 6 wickets at the Cross Maidan.

Riding on the steady batting efforts of Kritika Yadav 54 runs and Ayushi Singh 43 runs Payyade Sports Club scored 141 runs for 6 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Payyade then restricted Matunga Gymkhana to 102 runs for 6 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs to clinch the win. Ankita Gaikar was the leading scorer with 33 runs.

Batting first, Dashing Sports Club were dismissed for 117 runs in 18.5 overs. Lalita Yadav scored 30 runs while Sportsfield’s Fatima Firdaus claimed 4 wickets for 13 runs. In reply, Sportsfield CC comfortably reached 118 for 4 wickets in 15.2 overs. Punam Raut and Krithika Krishnakumar scored 42 and 34 runs respectively to steer the team to victory.

Brief scores: Payyade Sports Club 141 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Kritika Yadav 54, Ayushi Singh 43) beat Matunga Gymkhana 102 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Ankita Gaikar 33). Result: Payyade Sports Club won by 39 runs.

Dashing Sports Club 117 all out, 18.5 overs (Lalita Yadav 30; Fatima Firdaus 4/13) lost to Sportsfield Cricket Club 118 for 4 wickets, 15.2 overs (Punam Raut 42, Krithika Krishnakumar 34). Result: Sportsfield Cricket Club won by 6 wickets.

National Cricket Club 109 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Gauri Kadam 36) lost to Sporting Union Club 110 for 2 wickets, 13.5 overs (Rishita Chaugule 48*). Result: Sporting Union Club won by 8 wickets.

K.R.P. XI Cricket Club 121 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Najuka Davne 59) lost to Maharashtra Young Cricketers 122 for 3 wickets, 12.5 overs (Tanisha Dhanawade 41*, Harshita Saini 31). Result: Maharashtra Young Cricketers won by 7 wickets.

Prime Group Cricket Club 128 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Gauri Bajaj 59*) lost to Indian Dynamite Cricket Club 129 for 4 wickets, 18 overs (Jetsun Chee 68, Niyati Jagtap 38*). Result: Indian Dynamite Cricket Club won by 6 wickets.

B.V. Kamath Memorial Cricket Club 159 for 3 wickets, 20 overs (Laxmi Saroj 62*) beat Paramount Cricket Club 142 all out, 18.4 overs (Sanskruti Kanojia 4/25). Result: B.V. Kamath Memorial Cricket Club won by 17 runs.