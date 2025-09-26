PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Pakistan Will Face Team India For The Championship In Dubai After Beating Bangladesh By 11 Runs

Image: Mr. UAE Cricket/X

Pakistan held their nerve in a low-scoring thriller to defeat Bangladesh by 11 runs and book their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Super 4 clash, held at the Dubai International Stadium, saw Pakistan defend a modest total of 135 to knock Bangladesh out of the tournament and set up a high-voltage title clash against arch-rivals India.

Pakistan posted 135 for 8 in their 20 overs. Mohammad Haris top-scored with a steady 31, while Mohammad Nawaz added a crucial 25 in the middle overs to push the total to a fighting score. Despite regular breakthroughs from the Bangladesh bowling unit, Pakistan found a way to keep the scoreboard ticking. Taskin Ahmed was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, finishing with 3 wickets, while spinners Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain picked up 2 wickets each to apply pressure throughout the innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In reply, Bangladesh faltered in their chase. The top order failed to provide a strong start, and the pressure of the required run rate mounted quickly. Shamim Hossain fought hard with a gritty 30-run knock, but lacked support from the rest of the batting lineup. Pakistan’s pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf proved to be the difference-makers, picking up three wickets apiece and dismantling the Bangladeshi batting unit with sharp pace and aggressive intent.

Bangladesh eventually finished at 124 for 9 in their 20 overs, falling 11 runs short of the target. The disciplined bowling performance from Pakistan ensured that they stayed in control during the crucial final overs, choking the chase and securing a well-earned win.

With this victory, Pakistan move into the Asia Cup 2025 final where they will face India in what promises to be a blockbuster contest. The stage is now set for one of the most anticipated matches in Asian cricket, as two giants prepare to clash for the championship title.