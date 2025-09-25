 Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Fast-Tracking Of Pod Taxi Project In Mumbai
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Fast-Tracking Of Pod Taxi Project In Mumbai

Calling pod taxis the "next step in public transport services," Shinde said the project would be particularly important for the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, which is witnessing rapid growth and increasing traffic congestion. "This service will provide citizens with relief from traffic jams and serve as an effective alternative to private vehicles," he said.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed that the proposed pod taxi project between Bandra and Kurla be implemented as a model project, the first of its kind in the country. He also instructed officials to expedite the work.

A presentation on the project was made to the Deputy Chief Minister at his residence on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Asim Gupta, Principal Secretary Navin Sona, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner Ashwin Mudgal, Inspector General of Police Anil Kumbhare, and other senior officials.

Calling pod taxis the “next step in public transport services,” Shinde said the project would be particularly important for the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, which is witnessing rapid growth and increasing traffic congestion. “This service will provide citizens with relief from traffic jams and serve as an effective alternative to private vehicles,” he said.

The 8-km corridor from Bandra to Kurla will have 33 stations, making it highly accessible to commuters. Once operational, the project is expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease road traffic in the bustling business district.

“This is the only such project in the country, and it must be implemented as a model for others to follow,” Shinde added, emphasizing the need to accelerate the pace of execution.

