Kanga League: Shreyas Powar Scalps 7/8 To Help Navroz CC Register Victory

Medium pacer Shreyas Powar’s superb bowling spell (8.1-3-8-7) was the highlight as Navroz Cricket Club clinched a win against Star Cricket Club on the basis of their 73-run first innings lead in a Division ‘F’ match of the Dr. H.D. Kanga League 2024-2025 cricket tournament, played at the Navroz CC ground, Azad Maidan.

Powar justified his captain’s decision to field first as he rattled the Star CC batters. Powar’s 7-wicket haul reduced Star CC’s first innings to 32 runs all out in 16.1 overs. In reply, Navroz CC made 103 runs for 7 declared in 19.4 overs. Prathamesh Masurkar (43) and Yash Mahadik (32) propped up the innings.

Star CC in their second innings reached 57 for 3 in 18 overs. Suhrut Kadam scored 30 runs.

Brief scores: Gaud Saraswat CC 55 all out, 24.5 overs (Kshitij Metkari 6/21, Ritam Gaikawad 4/12) & 30 for no loss decl, 14.3 overs Vs Young Friends CC 80 for 3 decl, 16.3 overs (Anup Fulper 36, Vinay Mishra 30). Young Friends CC won on the 1st innings lead.

New Amrit CC Cricket Club 57 all out, 34.3 overs (Pushkaraj Chavan 6/10) & 40 all out, 18.5 overs (Sandeep Shinde 3/16, Nishant Patil 3/2) Vs KRP XI CC 84/9 decl, 23.4 overs (Arnav Singh 3/11). KRP XI CC won on 1st inning lead.

Star CC 32 all out, 16.1 overs (Shreyas Powar 7/8) & 57 for 3, 18 overs (Suhrut Kadam 30) Vs Naoroz CC 103 for 7 decl, 19.4 overs (Prathamesh Masurkar 43, Yash Mahadik 32). Naoroz CC won on 1st innings lead.

Borivali CC 156/8 decl, 33.4 overs (Sushant Kadam 59; Naveen Gupta 3/35) Vs Mangrol SC 69 all out, 26.5 overs (Sandeep Yadav 6/37) & 23 for 8, 19 overs (Baadal Shaikh 4/0, Sandeep Yadav 3/17). Borivali CC won on 1st innings lead.