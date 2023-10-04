ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India Hot Favourites In Satta Market

Hosts India will kickstart the 2023 Cricket World Cup as bookmakers’ favourites with defending champions England not too far behind.

Betting on cricket during the ICC World Cup can be quite thrilling, but it's essential to approach it responsibly.

"This time, it is a different ball game as there is likelihood that over Rs 3,500 crore will be exchange hands," said one of the bookies on condition of anonymity.

Indians are the favourites and are now available at 9-4 (3.25) while defending champions England are at 10-3 (4.33).

"India are favourites all because they are playing at home," added the bookie.

India-Pakistan cricket matches are often some of the most anticipated and watched games in the ICC tournaments. The intense rivalry and historical context make these matches highly engaging for fans, bookies, and punters alike. The stakes are not just limited to the game; they extend to the emotions and sentiments of millions of cricket enthusiasts.

This is the match everyone will be looking forward to and we at the Satta market are no different, and this match will see maximum money being exchanged," stated the bookie.

However, it's crucial to approach betting with caution and responsibility.

Hosts India is one of the top teams in the world across the formats but even more so at home. And both these aspects can be seen from the fact that only recently, India became only the second team in the world to attain the number one ranking across the three formats of the game at the same – Tests, ODIs and T20Is – and will enter this World Cup as the top-ranked side according to the ICC ODI Rankings.

Defending champion England’s white ball cricket fortunes have turned around drastically since their shock early exit at the 2015 World Cup. With the brand of cricket they played prior to that tournament being often dubbed as outdated, they shook things up under Eoin Morgan and around four years later, they lifted their first ever title at a fifty-overs World Cup.

Now four years further on, Morgan has retired but they have a new captain-coach combination, which can fill up the stadiums with their exciting brand of cricket across all the formats of the game.

Jos Buttler has taken over the ODI reins and joining him as coach is former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum, a pair known for their explosive mindset.

