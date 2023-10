ICC Cricket World Cup trophy. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 just around the corner, it has officially emerged that no opening ceremony will take place for the same. Instead, the BCCI and ICC has kept a 'captain's event', involving all captains having a photoshoot and press conference at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

More to come..

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)