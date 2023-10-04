ICC World Cup 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For Ahead Of Tournament Opener

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023

Ben Stokes has been dismissed by Trent Boult 3 times in 10 innings averaging 25.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ace batter Joe Root has been dismissed by Mitchell Santner 3 times in 11 ODI innings, but also averages 42.33. With wickets likely to spin in India, Santner could have a greater say.

(Credits: Twitter)

Trent Boult has had the wood over Jonny Bairstow in ODIs, dismissing the opener 4 times in 9 innings at 20.25.

(Credits: Twitter)

Keeper-batter Tom Latham has been dismissed by Chris Woakes 2 times in 5 ODI innings at 16 apiece.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Off-spinner Moeen Ali has had the wood over Tom Latham, dismissing 3 times across 7 innings.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand and England played a heart-stopping final in the 2019 World Cup, with the former sneaking victory by the barest of margins.

(Credits: Twitter)

England recently won the four-game series against New Zealand.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

