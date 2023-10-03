ICC World Cup 2023: Top Ranked Bowler From Every Team

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
Mohammed Siraj is the No. 1 ranked bowler in the ICC ODI rankings, climbed after his fiery spell against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood is currently No.2 in the ICC ODI bowling rankings and is a canny operator with the new ball.
Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman is a highly effective spinner and has occupied No. 3 spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.
New Zealand seamer Trent Boult is one of the finest exponents of the new ball and currently occupies the No.5 ranking for bowlers in ODIs.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi has the reputation of picking up wickets in the opening over and is a dangerous prospect with the new ball. His current ranking is No.8.
Chris Woakes was one of the chief architects of England's 2019 World Cup win. However, with not much ODI cricket under his belt in the last few years, Woakes' ranking is 12.
South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is a genuine wicket-taker and is ranked 14th in the standings.
Maheesha Theekshana will be tasked with additional responsibilities in the upcoming World Cup due to Wanindu Hasaranga's absence. He is Sri Lanka's highest ranked bowler, positioned at 16.
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is perhaps their biggest superstar and probably holds the World Cup fate in his hands. The left-arm spinner is currently 17th in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.
Netherlands' Logan Van Beek was an absolute game-changer for them and finished the World Cup qualifiers with 12 wickets in 8 matches at 30.16. The right-arm speedster, also known for explosive batting, is Netherlands' highest ranked bowler with 51.
