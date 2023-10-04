 'Enjoy From Your Homes Pls': Virat Kohli Requests His Friends Not To Ask Him For ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets
Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and posted a story for his friends to not ask for 2023 World Cup tickets

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has made a humble request to the fans ahead of the 2023 World Cup, set to begin on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 34-year-old took to Instagram and requested his friends not to ask him for tickets and instead enjoy the tournament from the comforts of their home.

With the 50-over World Cup edition returning to India after over a decade and being solely hosted by the nation for the first time, fans are inevitably excited for the same. The match between India and Pakistan set to take place in Ahmedabad is arguably the most talked-about fixture in the tournament and ticket prices have reached sky high for the same.

In his Instagram story, Kohli wrote the below:

"As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls."

Virat Kohli story. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

2023 World Cup likely to be Virat Kohli's last:

Meanwhile, the upcoming 50-over World Cup edition could be Kohli's final as he will likely be 39 by the time the next one comes along. Hence, the former Indian captain will want to bow out with the coveted trophy and end the Men in Blue's decade-long ICC title drought.

Kohli has also been in spectacular form this year in ODIs, hitting 612 runs in 16 matches averaging 55.64 alongside 3 centuries and 2 fifties. The two-time world champions will open their campaign against Australia on October 8th at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

