ICC World Cup 2023: 'Want Him To Be Carried On The Shoulders': Virender Sehwag Says Of Virat Kohli If India Wins Trophy

Sachin Tendulkar being carried off by players after 2011 World Cup. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hopes to see Virat Kohli pile centuries after centuries in the upcoming 2023 World Cup edition and become the leading run-getter. The 44-year-old also wishes to see the sight of the Indian team carrying the champion batter on their shoulders as it happened with Sachin Tendulkar after Men in Blue's 2011 World Cup victory.

Kohli looms as the most decisive batter for India in the 2023 World Cup, given he is their most experienced player. The 34-year-old also has the penchant for performing in big games and is arguably one of the fierce competitors in the tournament.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag reckons Kohli and Rohit Sharma deserve the World Cup trophy the most and wishes for the former to end up as the leading run-getter of the tournament.

"These two senior players deserve to win the World Cup. Rohit Sharma was so close to getting picked for the 2011 World Cup but missed out. Later he became the Badshah of ODIs, he deserves to win a World Cup trophy because he is a fantastic player. Chiku (Kohli’s nickname) didn’t score a single century in the 2019 World Cup, this year I hope he scores many hundreds and ends up as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Then, I want him to be carried on the shoulders and get a round of the ground."

India to open their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8th at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma's men also have momentum behind them, having won the Asia Cup 2023 for the 8th time and a bilateral one-day series against Australia.

India will be keen to end their decade-long title drought this year.

