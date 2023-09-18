Asia Cup 2023: Looking Back At Team India's Memorable Journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Team India started their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Kandy.
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to spark a top-order collapse.
Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya rescued India with a 138-run partnership to propel India to 266. But rain and wet outfield washes the game out.
India next faced Nepal as Ravindra Jadeja stars with four wickets.
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma lead India to a 10-wicket victory over Nepal after chasing down the DLS adjusted target.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill blaze away to a 121-run opening stand in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan.
Virat Kohli scored his 47th ODI ton and top-scored with 122 off 94 balls.
The unbroken 233-run stand between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli leads India to their highest ODI total against Pakistan.
Kuldeep Yadav later took a fifer to demolish Pakistan by 228 runs.
Rohit Sharma top-scores with 52 and reaches 10000 ODI runs in the Super 4 game against Sri Lanka. But India are bowled out for 213.
However, India successfully defend the modest score and qualify for the final with a 41-run win.
India faced Bangladesh in their final Super 4 game and Shakib al Hasan's gritty half-century gives them 265 to defend.
Despite Shubman Gill's classy hundred, Team India fail to get over the line and lose by 6 runs.
Mohammed Siraj demolishes Sri Lanka's batting unit with a six-wicket haul in the Asia Cup 2023 final. Sri Lanka are bowled out for a mere 50 runs.
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan knock off the 51-run target in 6.1 overs with all 10 wickets intact.
ACC President Jay Shah hands over the trophy to Indian captain Rohit Sharma.
