Asia Cup 2023: Looking Back At Team India's Memorable Journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023

Team India started their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Kandy.

(Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to spark a top-order collapse.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya rescued India with a 138-run partnership to propel India to 266. But rain and wet outfield washes the game out.

(Credits: Twitter)

India next faced Nepal as Ravindra Jadeja stars with four wickets.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma lead India to a 10-wicket victory over Nepal after chasing down the DLS adjusted target.

(Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill blaze away to a 121-run opening stand in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli scored his 47th ODI ton and top-scored with 122 off 94 balls.

(Credits: Twitter)

The unbroken 233-run stand between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli leads India to their highest ODI total against Pakistan.

(Credits: Twitter)

Kuldeep Yadav later took a fifer to demolish Pakistan by 228 runs.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma top-scores with 52 and reaches 10000 ODI runs in the Super 4 game against Sri Lanka. But India are bowled out for 213.

(Credits: Twitter)

However, India successfully defend the modest score and qualify for the final with a 41-run win.

(Credits: Twitter)

India faced Bangladesh in their final Super 4 game and Shakib al Hasan's gritty half-century gives them 265 to defend.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite Shubman Gill's classy hundred, Team India fail to get over the line and lose by 6 runs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Mohammed Siraj demolishes Sri Lanka's batting unit with a six-wicket haul in the Asia Cup 2023 final. Sri Lanka are bowled out for a mere 50 runs.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan knock off the 51-run target in 6.1 overs with all 10 wickets intact.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

ACC President Jay Shah hands over the trophy to Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

(Credits: Twitter)

