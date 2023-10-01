ICC World Cup 2023: Tournament Upsets Fans Might Witness

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
Afghanistan and Pakistan will play in Chennai, whose surface produces plenty of turn as the match progresses. Due to Pakistan's slight struggles with spin and lack of good spinners themselves, they might suffer a loss to Afghanistan.
While Sri Lanka have won the World Cup once, they are a highly inconsistent side. With Netherlands cricket on the rise after some stellar performances in the last 18 months, Sri Lanka could be their next victim.
England might have the most power-packed batting unit, but their aggressive approach could come bring their downfall against spin. With Afghanistan boasting of a gun spin-bowling unit, the defending champions could taste a shock defeat.
Afghanistan will have yet another game in Chennai and New Zealand could be in a spin web, leading to a defeat.
Bangladesh are one of the strongest sides when it comes to sub-continent and Australia's struggles against spin bowling are known. Hence, the fixture in Pune could see Bangladesh pip the five-time champions.
Although New Zealand aced the spin test against Bangladesh in the recent ODI series, playing in Chennai could be a different proposition. Bangladesh have plenty of spinners and will hope to expose New Zealand's frailties against spin on a slow Chennai pitch.
Based on Team India's recent form, this might be a far-fetched theory, but Afghanistan's spin attack could run through India's batting unit in Delhi. Afghanistan came agonisingly close to beating India in the 2019 World Cup and might just achieve it this time around.
Bangladesh defeated a slightly-depleted Indian side on a highly tricky pitch during Asia Cup 2023. However, they are equally capable of doing it against a full-strength side and will hope to achieve it when the two sides face in Pune.
