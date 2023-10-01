ICC World Cup 2023: Batters Who Can Score Double-Century

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
Rohit Sharma already has 3 ODI double centuries under his belt and a 4th one cannot be ruled out, especially with the World Cup taking place at home.
(Credits: Twitter)
David Warner's highest ODI score is so far 178, smashed in the 2015 edition. The left-hander has been in blistering form leading up to the tournament and could become the first Aussie batter to the landmark.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli's acceleration is 2nd to none. His ability to bisect gaps and hitting boundaries at will are outstanding and he is one of the frontrunners to score a double-century in this World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
KL Rahul has become a vastly improved player since returning from injury. The 31-year-old's technique has also been refined against all types of bowling and has the potential to smash a double-hundred in this World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler usually bats at No.5 in ODIs. However, he has showcased his ability to accelerate comfortably on numerous occasions. Buttler could also become the fastest double-centurion.
(Credits: Twitter)
England opener Jonny Bairstow has the reputation to go after the bowling from the outset and the fact that he can bat throughout the innings is why he can smash a double-ton in the World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ben Stokes agonizingly missed out on an ODI double-hundred as his innings ended on 182 against New Zealand at the Oval last month. With Stokes fancying pressure games as big as the World Cup, he could pass the landmark in the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
South African keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen put on an exhibition of power-hitting at the Centurion against Australia, hitting 174 off 83 deliveries. As a very destructive player of spin, Klaasen could be the first Proteas batter to slam an ODI double-hundred.
(Credits: Twitter)
Quinton De Kock has a highest of 178 in ODIs, meaning he has the power game to reach the landmark. With the keeper-batter set to retire from ODIs after the World Cup, he would want to tick that off.
(Credits: Twitter)
Based on Fakhar Zaman's current form, it's hard to see the left-hander achieve the landmark again in ODIs. However, if Fakhar can hit his strides, there could be no stopping him and he is still capable of producing a destructive knock.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!