ICC World Cup 2023: Matches That Can Clock Record Digital Viewership

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
India and Australia will open their campaigns against each other in Chennai on October 8th. The two sides have played some cracking games in World Cup over the years and the upcoming one is likely to be another.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand broke a billion hearts by eliminating India from the 2019 World Cup. Hence, the same billions will eagerly tune in to see India beat the Kiwis in Dharamshala.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan and Pakistan have had some fiery contests of late, headlined by the physical altercation between Fareed Ahmed and Asif Ali during Asia Cup 2022. Hence, one can expect another fervent battle in the World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia and England are the equivalent of India and Pakistan in cricket. The battle between the defending champions and five-time title-winners at the Narendra Modi Stadium is sure to capture millions of attention.
(Credits: Twitter)
India and England perhaps have the most in-form batters, capable of shattering numerous records in the tournament. The battle between tournament favourites and defending champions will be mouth-watering.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia and South Africa have also enjoyed some close battles in World Cup history. With Lucknow as the venue for the fixture, it will be interesting to see how the two teams fare in the spin test.
(Credits: Twitter)
India and South Africa will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the match falling on Virat Kohli's birthday, billions will stick to their OTT channels to see the star batter thrive.
(Credits: Twitter)
The battle between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad is perhaps the biggest match of the tournament. The Asia Cup Super 4 match between the arch-rivals clocked 2.8 crore concurrent viewers on digital platform and the number could be tiny as compared to the 2023 World Cup fixture.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!