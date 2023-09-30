ICC World Cup 2023: One Player From Each Team Who Might Finish As Tournament's Top Wicket-Taker

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
Kuldeep Yadav has been in incredible form of late and has been India's trump card, including winning the player of the tournament award in Asia Cup 2023. With spinning pitches on radar, Kuldeep could run through opposition line-ups.
(Credits: Twitter)
While Mitchell Starc has an outstanding World Cup record, Adam Zampa has arguably been the go-to bowler for Australia of late. With the leggie being the only frontline spinner of the squad in subcontinent conditions, the extra responsibility and pressure might bring the best out of him.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand's Trent Boult is arguably one of the best new-ball bowlers in the world. With Boult having significant IPL experience, he will hope to use it and pick early wickets for New Zealand.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shaheen Shah Afridi is hugely lethal with the new ball and has a reputation of picking first-over wickets. The left-arm seamer's potential to swing the ball even in lifeless wickets makes him one of the contenders to become the top wicket-taker of the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was impressive during the ODI series against Australia. Shamsi will hope to exploit the conditions in India and be the frontrunner for the leading wicket-taker of the competition.
(Credits: Twitter)
England's frontline spinner Adil Rashid has a decent ODI record, averaging 32.41 with 184 scalps in 126 ODIs. Rashid is yet another spinner capable of exploiting the conditions in India and finish with good number of wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman is skilful operator, especially in the sub-continent conditions. His cutters and slower balls could outfox even the best in the business and will hope to showcase his potential.
(Credits: Twitter)
With Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the competition, Maheesha Theekshana has massive responsibility on his shoulders. Theekshana is also a shrewd operator with the new ball and will be Sri Lanka's most effective bowler.
(Credits: Twitter)
Netherlands right-arm fast medium Bas de Leede was the highest wicket-taker for them in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers with 15 wickets in 7 matches at 22.13 with a solitary fifer.
(Credits: Twitter)
While Rashid Khan is the trump-card for Afghanistan in their bowling unit Mujeeb ur Rahman has been the in-form bowler of late. The off-spinner has a decent ODI record and will hope to spin a web around Pakistan as he did in the recent series.
(Credits: Twitter)
