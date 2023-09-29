ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's ODI Record At Various Venues

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2023
India will play their first World Cup game against Australia in Chennai. They have played 14 matches and won 7 of them. However, India have lost the last 2 ODIs in that venue.
(Credits: Twitter)
India's 2nd World Cup game is against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. India have played 21 ODIs at the venue, winning 13 of them.
(Credits: Twitter)
India will face Pakistan next in a high-octane clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They have won 10 ODIs at the venue out of 18.
(Credits: Twitter)
India will face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune in their following game. Out of 7 ODIs, the hosts have won 4 of them.
(Credits: Twitter)
India and New Zealand will face one another at the picturesque Dharamshala Stadium. India have also participated in all 4 ODIs played at the venue, winning 2 of them.
(Credits: Twitter)
India and England will lock horns in Lucknow. The hosts have played only once at the venue, but sneaked a 9-run victory over South Africa in the battle.
(Credits: Twitter)
India have played 20 ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium and have emerged victorious in 11 of them. The Men in Blue will square off against Sri Lanka at the venue.
(Credits: Twitter)
India will square off against South Africa in the marquee clash at the Eden Gardens. The home side has played 22 matches at the venue, winning 13 of them.
(Credits: Twitter)
India's final group game is against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India have played 21 ODIs at the venue, winning 14 of them.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Indian team capped off their preparations with a 2-1 series win over Australia.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!