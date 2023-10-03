Watch: Virat Kohli Becomes Proud Owner Of The Blue Rising Team In E1 Electric Raceboat Series

India cricketer Virat Kohli has dvelved into a new business in sports and is now the proud owner of The Blue Rising team in the UIM E1 electric raceboat series starting from 2024. The 2024 season will start early next year in Jeddah.

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the most popular and influential athletes in the world.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest celebrities in cricket and across the sporting world, Kohli is now set to electrify one of the most exciting new sporting leagues in the world, the UIM E1 World Championship.

Kohli joins elite company

Other sporting legends such as Rafael Nadal and Tom Brady also own teams in this series.

"I can't wait to cheer for our male and female pilots racing for our team. I'm looking forward to lining up against the likes of Tom Brady, Rafa Nadal, Sergio Perez, Steve Aoki and Didier Drogba.

"We're going electirc, we're going flying over the water and we're going to try to win it for The Blue Rising," Kohli said.

Icon 🇮🇳

Legend 🐐

E1 Team Owner 🤯@imVkohli is the latest sporting megastar to join the UIM E1 World Championship. Welcome, Team Blue Rising 💙



Season 1 gets underway in Jeddah, early 2024 ⚡️🌊#E1Series | #ChampionsOfTheWater pic.twitter.com/A0xxvEMAAw — E1 Series (@E1Series) October 3, 2023

Kohli's aim for The Blue Rising Team

The Blue Rising Team name not only draws attention to the urgent need to address marine conservation and the threat posed by rising sea levels around the world, but is also a celebration of the colour at the heart of Indian sports teams that proudly represent India on the global stage.

As a passionate sportsman, Kohli wants The Blue Rising to raise the profile of sustainable sports and make sure our planet is protected for future generations.

"I want to inspire people to have a competitive spirit and to raise awareness about sustainability issues, something I am becoming more and more passionate about as we build a family," Kohli said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)