Virat Kohli Returns To Mumbai Amid Anushka Sharma's 2nd Pregnancy News: Reports

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India landed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala except star batter Virat Kohli, who has requested some time off from the management due to personal reasons. According to several reports, Kohli flew from Guwahati to Mumbai amid Anushka Sharma's pregnancy news and will rejoin the squad on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram as India open their 2023 World Cup campaign on October 8th.

With the Indian team reaching Thiruvananthapuram for the 2nd and final warm-up match against the Netherlands on Tuesday, rainy conditions seemed to be following them from extreme east down to north. The Men in Blue's first practice fixture against England in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The warm-up match against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram could suffer a similar fate. Three warm-up matches have already been affected due to weather inclement. South Africa-Afghanistan was washed out without a ball being bowled, while a 23-over per-side contest was announced between Australia and Netherlands, but it couldn't be completed.

India start as favourites to win the World Cup with momentum on their side:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's men start as firm favourites as India look to end their decade-long drought of an ICC title. India have been in amazing form, bagging their 8th Asia Cup title and registering a bilateral ODI series victory against Australia.

India will get their campaign underway on October 8th against Australia at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.