 ICC World Cup 2023: England Cricket Team Have Fun Playing Rugby Ahead Of Their Title Defence (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC World Cup 2023: England Cricket Team Have Fun Playing Rugby Ahead Of Their Title Defence (Watch)

ICC World Cup 2023: England Cricket Team Have Fun Playing Rugby Ahead Of Their Title Defence (Watch)

England cricket team were spotted playing rugby ahead of their 2023 World Cup campaign.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
England cricket team play rugby. | (Credits: Twitter)

Even as the 2023 Cricket World Cup is fast approaching, the England cricket team were spotted playing rugby during one of their practice sessions on Sunday. The England cricket team's official Instagram handle posted the clip of the same as English players, most prominently Mark Wood, was seen kicking the ball in different parts of the field.

Read Also
'Zimbabar Azam Shivering': Fans Send Warning Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023 As India Beat Pakistan In 3...
article-image

England had won the 2019 World Cup by the barest of margins by beating New Zealand at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. However, Jos Buttler and co. face a challenge, given the conditions in India are vastly different to the ones at home.

Incidentally, New Zealand and England will also open the 2023 World Cup on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides recently competed in a four-match ODI series and Jos Buttler's men won the series 3-1 despite losing the opening game comprehensively.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England Warm-Up Match Called Off As Rain Plays Spoilsport In Guwahati
article-image

England's first warm-up game washed out due to rain:

Meanwhile, the defending champions' hopes of their first hit-out since arriving in India were crushed due to persistent rain in Guwahati on Saurday. After the toss, the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

England were to face India, who have momentum on their side after winning the Asia Cup 2023 and the bilateral series against Australia. Their 2023 World Cup campaign begins on October 8th against Australia in Chennai.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Avinash Sable And What Is A Steeplechase Race In Which He Won Gold At Asian Games 2023?

Who Is Avinash Sable And What Is A Steeplechase Race In Which He Won Gold At Asian Games 2023?

'Our Fat Level And Weight Might Increase': Pakistan VC Shadab Khan Raves About Hyderabadi Cuisine;...

'Our Fat Level And Weight Might Increase': Pakistan VC Shadab Khan Raves About Hyderabadi Cuisine;...

'I'm Used To It Now... It's Been 3 World Cups': Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence On Team India Snub

'I'm Used To It Now... It's Been 3 World Cups': Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence On Team India Snub

ICC World Cup 2023: England Cricket Team Have Fun Playing Rugby Ahead Of Their Title Defence (Watch)

ICC World Cup 2023: England Cricket Team Have Fun Playing Rugby Ahead Of Their Title Defence (Watch)

ICC World Cup 2023: Batters Who Can Score Double-Century

ICC World Cup 2023: Batters Who Can Score Double-Century