ICC World Cup 2023: England Cricket Team Have Fun Playing Rugby Ahead Of Their Title Defence (Watch)

Even as the 2023 Cricket World Cup is fast approaching, the England cricket team were spotted playing rugby during one of their practice sessions on Sunday. The England cricket team's official Instagram handle posted the clip of the same as English players, most prominently Mark Wood, was seen kicking the ball in different parts of the field.

England had won the 2019 World Cup by the barest of margins by beating New Zealand at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. However, Jos Buttler and co. face a challenge, given the conditions in India are vastly different to the ones at home.

Incidentally, New Zealand and England will also open the 2023 World Cup on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides recently competed in a four-match ODI series and Jos Buttler's men won the series 3-1 despite losing the opening game comprehensively.

England's first warm-up game washed out due to rain:

Meanwhile, the defending champions' hopes of their first hit-out since arriving in India were crushed due to persistent rain in Guwahati on Saurday. After the toss, the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

England were to face India, who have momentum on their side after winning the Asia Cup 2023 and the bilateral series against Australia. Their 2023 World Cup campaign begins on October 8th against Australia in Chennai.

