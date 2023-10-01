'Zimbabar Azam Shivering': Fans Send Warning Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023 As India Beat Pakistan In 3 Different Sports On Single Day

Babar Azam leading the Pakistan team off the field. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India fans have fired a warning shot to Babar Azam and co. ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 game on October 14th in Ahmedabad after Pakistan suffered losses in three different sports on Saturday, including two in Asian Games 2023. Hence, Team India fans predict another loss for Pakistan when they meet in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad.

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in squash to clinch the gold, followed by thrashing them in the SAFF U19 final by a score line of 3-0 to win the title. Later, the Indian hockey team humiliated the arch-rivals in Hockey by a staggering 10-2 margin.

Thrilled to witness our Indian Men’s Hockey Team's spectacular 10-2 victory against Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games! Their determination and skill shine bright, making us proud! Let's continue this winning streak, boys! pic.twitter.com/oROeA4p8KJ — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) September 30, 2023

With majority of Pakistan cricketers playing for the first time in Hyderabad, they found themselves under immense pressure and run the risk of losing their 8th consecutive 50-over World Cup game to India, dating back to 1992. Babar Azam's men also have a lot to ponder after their resounding five-wicket to New Zealand in the warm-up game in Hyderabad on Friday.

Batting first, the Men in Green amassed 345 in 50 overs on the back of a ton from Mohammad Rizwan and half-centuries from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel. However, the Kiwis chased it down easily with over three overs to spare, headlined by an innings of 97 from Rachin Ravindra, who was promoted up the order.

Here's how fans have reacted to Pakistan's loss to three different sports to India in Asian Games 2023 on Saturday:

India beat Pakistan in Squash

India beat Pakistan in U-19 Football

India beat Pakistan in Hockey



