ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England Warm-Up Match Called Off As Rain Plays Spoilsport In Guwahati

India's preparations for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 on home soil took a hit on Saturday as the home team's first warm-up match against England had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain in Guwahati.

No play was possible after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The match was scheduled to start at 2 pm IST but the rain arrived just a few minutes before the first ball and never left the ground after that.

The umpires finally decided to call off the game after waiting for nearly four hours for the rain to subside.

India will now play their second and only warm-up match against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3.

Teams:

India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

England (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.