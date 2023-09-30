 Ravichandran Ashwin Says ICC World Cup 2023 'Could Be His Last For Team India'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRavichandran Ashwin Says ICC World Cup 2023 'Could Be His Last For Team India'

Ravichandran Ashwin Says ICC World Cup 2023 'Could Be His Last For Team India'

Apart from Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin is the only member of the current Indian side who were also a part of their World Cup winning campaign in 2011.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday conceded the upcoming World Cup could be his last for India after the veteran spinner replaced Axar Patel in the hosts' 15-member squad for the event, starting on October 5.

Ashwin, who enjoyed a successful outing against Australia featuring in the first two ODIs of the recently-concluded series, was named as the replacement of Patel who has been sidelined due to quadricep strain.

Ahead of India's first warm-up match against defending champions England here on Saturday, the 37-year-old Ashwin made the admission in a pre-match chat.

Ashwin's unexpected call-up

"Being in a good space, enjoying this tournament will keep me in good stead. This could be my last World Cup for India, so enjoying the tournament is of utmost importance," Ashwin told Star Sports.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Replaces Injured Axar Patel In India's Final 15-Member Squad
article-image

"I would have said that you were joking. Life is full of surprises. Honestly, did not think I would be here. Circumstances have made sure I am here today, the team management have shown trust," said Ashwin while talking about his inclusion in the Indian squad.

Ashwin's World Cup stats

Ashwin has played 10 matches for India in World Cup history with his last appearance coming in 2015.

He has bagged 17 wickets in the competition at an average of 24.88 and an economy of 4.36 with his best figures being 4/25.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Ashwin is the only member of the current Indian side who were also a part of their World Cup winning campaign in 2011.

Ashwin said dealing with pressure would be crucial. "All you can do is turn the ball both ways, and I think I can do it. Dealing with pressure is paramount in these tournaments, and it will dictate how the tournament goes," he said.

Read Also
'Want To Thank R Ashwin': Imran Tahir Credits Indian Off-Spinner After Winning CPL Title As Captain,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asian Games 2023: India Beat Pakistan 2-1 in Final Of Men's Team Squash To Win Gold Medal

Asian Games 2023: India Beat Pakistan 2-1 in Final Of Men's Team Squash To Win Gold Medal

'Felt Like We're In Karachi Or Lahore': Mohammad Rizwan On Pakistan Team's Reception In Hyderabad;...

'Felt Like We're In Karachi Or Lahore': Mohammad Rizwan On Pakistan Team's Reception In Hyderabad;...

Watch: MS Dhoni Is Growing His Hair Long Again, Spotted In New Look With A Pony-Tail

Watch: MS Dhoni Is Growing His Hair Long Again, Spotted In New Look With A Pony-Tail

WATCH: Celebrity Cricket League Game In Bangladesh Turns Into WWE Royal Rumble; 6 Hospitalised,...

WATCH: Celebrity Cricket League Game In Bangladesh Turns Into WWE Royal Rumble; 6 Hospitalised,...

Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu Falls On Her Back While Trying To Lift 117 Kg, Finishes A Painful...

Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu Falls On Her Back While Trying To Lift 117 Kg, Finishes A Painful...